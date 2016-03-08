Having initially decided no to sell Chiesa this summer, Fiorentina are no re-evaluating their strategy for the summer , with Juventus and Inter interested in the winger.

After Bernardeschi 's departure last season, Fiorentina were keen on keeping Chiesa at all costs. However, the idea of playing Europa League next season, should Milan get excluded, La Viola are considering letting go of their jewel to finance the transfer market.

Juventus are in pole position for the player's signature, ready to offer €50m plus two technical counterparts in order to convince Fiorentina. However, Inter are also interested in the player, although they will have to deal with Fifa Financial Fair Play before making any moves. They could also focus on technical counterparts, as they certainly wouldn't be able to match Juve's offer in terms of cash.