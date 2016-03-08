Exclusive: Inter and Milan target to enter contract talks with Fiorentina
30 October at 13:15Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi is a name on many lips after an impressive start to the season in which he has performed well with the Viola and scored his first goal in an Italy shirt. Biraghi has been reportedly a target of the likes of AC Milan and Inter Milan; yet there was no official movement from either Milan side in regards to the defender.
However, as has been learned exclusively by CalcioMercato, Cristiano Biraghi will now sign a contract extension with Fiorentina; keeping him at the club for five-years until 2023 and with an increased wage to around €1 million per season plus bonuses.
The 26-year-old spent six years in the Nerazzurri youth setup from 2005 to 2011 before spending two more years in Inter’s team till 2012. Biraghi spent 2 years at Cittadellabefore returning to Inter for another two years. In 2016 Biraghi was signed by Pescara and, in summer 2017, Biraghi signed for Fiorenina on loan with an option to buy – which the Viola redeemed this year.
