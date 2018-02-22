Exclusive: Inter ask for time to think about Rafinha permanent deal

CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Serie A giants Inter Milan are seeking more time to complete a permanent deal for Rafinha.



Rafinha joined the San Siro based side on a loan deal back in the January transfer window and has impressed for the club since joining. He has appeared 17 times in the Serie A, scoring twice and assisting thrice, playing a role in helping the side qualify for the Champions League for next season.



CalcioMercato can reveal that Inter have asked for time from Barcelona about deciding as to whether they will make a permanent move for the midfielder.



It is believed that Barcelona haven't budged from their 40 million euros asking price if Inter want to make the deal a permanent, but Inter will not want to shell out that much for the midfielder.



Hence, they have asked for more time to make a decision for the same and they have also asked Barca to freeze the deal such that no other club joins the race to sign Rafinha as it would dent Inter's hopes of getting their man in the future.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)