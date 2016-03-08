Exclusive: Inter back away from Herrera- the details
26 January at 09:55Serie A giants Inter Milan have now reportedly backed away from possible acquiring the free transfer of Hector Herrera from Porto.
Our transfer correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that while Herrera was at the top of Inter's wishlist for the summer, things have now changed because of the player's economic demands.
His contract runs out in the upcoming summer and he was top of Inter's priorities, but now they have learnt that Herrera will demand a wage of more of 3 million euros a season to play for Inter, who will not be willing to pay that much for the 28-year-old.
Inter have already sealed the signing of Diego Godin, who completed medicals earlier in the week and they are looking at making intelligent free signings. Manchester United's Antonio Valencia was an option, but signing him has now gone out of the equation for Inter.
As for Herrera, the Mexican World Cup star is no longer at the top of the nerazzurri wishlist. The player does want a move to the San Siro and has put other offers on standby, but Inter have backed away.
Herrera has made 18 appearances in the Portuguese league this season, scoring once.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments