Exclusive: Inter blitz for Uruguayan starlet; Vecino taken off the market
30 January at 12:05Uruguayan business time. As our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, Inter have close a blitz for the young striker Martin Satriano, an 18-year-old who plays for the Uruguayan side Nacional. A player with an interesting potential that Inter decided to invest in.
Satriano was also followed by several English clubs and will be in Italy in the next few hours for the medical tests and contract signing. In other words, the Nerazzurri have secured they signing and it will all be made official soon.
As for the future of Matias Vecino, Inter have changed their mind. His return to the field against Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia wasn't accidental: Inter chose to remove him from the market after refusing yet another inadequate offer from Everton.
Too low offers and no go-ahead for the Uruguayan who will remain in Milan to try and convince Conte. Inter preferred to keep Vecino even in the face of unexciting proposals.
