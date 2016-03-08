Exclusive: Inter boss Conte is relucant to sell Nainggolan this summer
22 June at 14:15Serie A giants Inter now have doubts about the possibility of selling Radja Nainggolan, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
Nainggolan arrived at Inter last summer in a players plus cash deal that saw Nicolo Zaniolo and Davide Santon join Roma. Injury and fitness issues hardly allowed Nainggolan into playing at his best, despite Luciano Spalletti's liking for the Belgian.
We understand that while Antonio Conte was initially keen on selling Conte, he now has doubts about letting the Belgian star go in the ongoing summer transfer window.
The nerazzurri are close to signing both Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi, but all the other midfielders in side have their futures up in the air. Roberto Gagliardini, Matias Vecino, Marcelo Brozovic, Borja Valero and Joao Mario are unsure about their futures.
Inter are unsure about Nainggolan's capabilities of playing under Conte's system but they fear a lack of depth for next season and that thought is forcing them to reconsider their decision.
Go to comments