Exclusive: Inter change their strategy; Dzeko is now Lukaku's alternative, Llorente considered

The initial plan included both, then something changed in the ideas and thoughts of the Nerazzurri leadership, who today are no longer so sure about signing both Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku. Either one or the other, the two strikers have thus become alternatives to one another.



Inter Milan is ready to offer 70 million euros to Manchester United for Lukaku and it has already been submitted, even though the Red Devils are still considering the formula, as the Nerazzurri insist on a loan with an obligation to buy deal.



Dzeko is waiting, not too satisfied with this unexpected change of course. But it was above all Roma who led Inter to this choice with its demand of 20 million euros for the Bosnian striker. A provocation, given that the Giallorossi purchased the player in 2015 for 15 million.



Meanwhile, Dzeko, who remains a great striker, has become a 33-year-old veteran with a contract expiring in June 2020. Twenty million is deemed excessive by Inter, who absolutely do not want to go beyond 12-13 million euros.



For this reason, there is a stalemate between the parties and at this point, it is almost certain that the striker will be present at the Giallorossi's training camp, with Fonseca willing to talk to the player with the intention of keeping him in the capital.



Meanwhile, Inter want to accelerate on Lukaku and yesterday there was another meeting with his agent and intermediary Pastorello. In any case, Conte will need another attacker next to Lukaku and for this reason, the Nerazzurri are considering signing Fernando Llorente, who is currently without a club.

Pasquale Guarro. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov