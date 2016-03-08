Exclusive: Inter close to reaching agreement for Napoli target
28 June at 09:35CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants Inter Milan have come close to striking an agreement to sign Sassuolo star Matteo Politano, with a deal now inching closer.
Politano has become one of Sassuolo's most important players over the last few seasons and that has attracted interest from Napoli and Inter. He appeared in 36 Serie A games last season, scoring ten times and assisted four times.
CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Inter have edged close to signing Politano as progress in the deal was made yesterday.
The final details are yet to be figured out, but they are expected to be sorted out in the coming few hours. The next meeting is set to be a vital one and Inter could well be set to sign Politano already.
The nerazzurri are offering Davide Merola and Gabriele Zappa in exchange and Sassuolo could also ask for Jens Odgaard in exchange, with Atalanta already having linked with him. The neroverdi though, met Odgaard's agent recently and are intent on getting him in return.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments