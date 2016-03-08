Exclusive: Inter convince Oriali to return, the details

Gabriele Oriali is ready to return to Inter, this time the goal is very close. The former Nerazzurri midfielder who worked at the club during the times of the treble is set to return to the San Siro after 9 years. Oriali will have a role between the first team and the management still to be framed officially but which will see him as a person very close to Antonio Conte, with whom he already worked in the national team during the 2016 European Championship.



The agreement will be defined in the coming days. Giuseppe Marotta personally worked on it and he wanted to complete the move since last December. The arrival of Conte gave the go-ahead, with only details now left to be completed for him to join Inter after his time at the national team.



Everything is proceeding in the right direction, with Javier Zanetti also having worked to persuade Oriali, who is now increasingly driven towards signing with the Nerazzurri.



