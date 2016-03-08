Exclusive: Inter doubtful about giving new contract to Karamoh

22 February at 22:30
Serie A giants Inter are now very doubtful about whether they should hand their youngster Yann Karamoh a new deal or not, as they cast glances at how he's doing at Bordeaux.

The 20-year-old who joined Inter from Caen on an initial loan deal but later joined on a permanent basis, was loaned out to Bordeaux in the summer of 2018. But his performances in France haven't been too convincing and he has had issues with his attitude.

Our transfers correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that while Inter had promised the player that he will be handed a new deal when he returns from the loan spell, they are now backing away from doing that.

They have temporarily frozen the renewal talks and feel that the end of the season will be the best time to decide whether the player should be handed a new contract or not.

Karamoh has made 15 appearances for Bordeaux, scoring thrice.
 

