Exclusive: Inter enchanted by Swedish starlet
27 October at 10:00With five assists and two goals so far this season, 19-year-old Swedish attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski has been a real stand-out star in the Parma team so far this season. On loan from fellow Serie A outfit Atalanta, Kulusevski has been demonstrating both his skill and versatility, even playing as a false nine for the first time in his career yesterday against Inter Milan at San Siro.
Kulusevski impressed so much in yesterday's game that CalcioMercato understand that Inter have been enchanted by the young Swede; so much so that they appear ready to try and deal with Atalanta in regards to purchasing the player.
However, it is not just Inter on the youngster. Juventus have also been monitoring the player's situation for some time and there has been further interest from clubs in the rest of Europe. Atalanta are thought to value the player at around 30-35 million euros plus at this current point in time but are set on waiting until he returns from his loan next summer to put a definitive price tag on the Swedish player.
For now, observations will remain around the player, both Atalanta and Inter watching the player with scrutiny to see how he progresses on his loan spell with Parma. Next summer, the discussions will return to the forefront and the Nerazzurri may make a move for the starlet.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments