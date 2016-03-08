Exclusive: Inter give stance on Brozovic's sale as Liverpool contact midfielder's agent

Rumours about Marcelo Brozovic's future continue, especially in England. In the last couple of days, Daily Mirror spoke of a direct contact between Liverpool and the agents of the Inter Milan midfielder: a strong approach to study the possible operation that could bring the Croatian to Anfield Road, a market opportunity that can certainly intrigue many clubs but the Nerazzurri's position is clear and linear.



As learned by our staff exclusively, this is the position of the club: there is a 60 million release clause in force and those who want Brozovic know the price and so far no one has come forward to Inte with an economic proposal to negotiate or study a solution regarding the valuation of the Croatian midfielder.



In short, Liverpool's interest in Brozovic is understandable, given his positive performances in the past couple of seasons, but Inter are not worried because there are no proposals on the table and the price to pay is clear for those who want to try.



However, the intention of the Nerazzurri is to extend the contract expiring in 2022: Marotta and Ausilio are working on it with Brozovic's agents, with Liverpool waiting in the background observing the situation with interest.

Fabrizio Romano