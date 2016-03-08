Exclusive: Inter likely to complete Eriksen signing in 48 hours
24 January at 18:20Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are likely to complete the signing of English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen in the next 48 hours.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and has rejected a number of offers for an extension in the recent past.
Eriksen has been constantly linked with a move to Inter since last month as the Italian club are eager to bolster their squad for the rest of the campaign where they are involved in a tensed league battle with Juventus.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that Spurs have agreed to a fee with Inter for the transfer of Eriksen whereas the player has also agreed his contractual terms with the Serie A club.
It is believed that the deal is likely to be concluded in the next 48 hours and the 27-year-old is set to arrive in Milan in the coming days.
As things stand, Spurs are currently looking to find a replacement for Eriksen before letting him leave the club in the near future.
