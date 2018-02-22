Exclusive: Inter line up summer swoop for Chelsea, Spurs and Celtic target
09 May at 11:20Calciomercato.com reporter Fabrizio Romano understands that Inter have identified Dinamo Zagreb central defender Filip Benković as a prime target ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The Nerazzurri have already agreed deals to sign Stefan de Vrij, Kwadwo Asamoah and Lautaro Martínez at the end of the season, but sporting director Piero Ausilio is determined to add considerably more depth to Luciano Spalletti’s squad.
Indeed, La Beneamata have previously made attempts to lure the 20-year-old Croatian to Appiano Gentile, though their attempts ultimately proved fruitless. Ausilio knows he must act quickly to reach an agreement, with Premier League sides Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also interested in securing his services.
The Zagreb native – under contract until 2022 – is valued at over €20 million. Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are also weighing up the possibility of making a bid for him this summer, so Ausilio and his colleagues cannot afford to wait too long before making a decisive breakthrough in negotiations.
Check out our gallery as we reveal who else could arrive at San Siro over the course of the next few months.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments