Exclusive: Inter look to avoid another Zaniolo with young star
30 March at 10:35Serie A giants Inter Milan are looking to avoid another 'Nicolo Zaniolo case' with their youngster Eddie Salcedo.
Salcedo is currently only 17 and is on loan at Inter from fellow Serie A side Genoa. The young striker was loaned out to the Inter Primavera side last season and has scored ten times in the league in 18 appearances.
Our transfers correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Inter want to sign Salcedo on a permanent basis in the summer for a fee of 8 million euros, but face stiff competition from Borussia Dortmund for the player.
The German club have been watching the Colombian-Italian for a long time now and Piero Ausilio is aware yet keen on not letting Salcedo go to any other club.
Genoa and Inter are yet to arrive on a substantial conclusion to a possible deal to send Salcedo to the San Siro on a permanent basis and the nerazzurri are desperate to sign him.
They fear that another situation like that of Nicolo Zaniolo opens up and have really liked the player.
