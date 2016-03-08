Exclusive: Inter look to replace Brazilian defender with Ajax star in the summer
02 May at 17:15Inter Milan are looking to strengthen their side significantly in the summer; as they re-build their team in preparation of next season. The Nerazzurri look set to finish third this campaign, booking themselves another place in the Champions League, as they did this season. According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato, Inter are preparing to say goodbye to Brazilian full-back Dalbert, with the defender having never convinced the Nerazzurri management and attracting interest from clubs in France and Germany.
Last July, Ausilio nearly sold Dalbert to French club Nice but diplomatic disagreements between the clubs over a resale figure meant that the move was shelved and the defender remained in Milan.
If Dalbert does leave, Inter have a couple of players shortlisted to replace him. Firstly, is Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico but given the Dutch club's strong performances in Europe this season, Tagliafico may end up moving to a bigger club or even staying in the Eredivisie. Alternatively, Beppe Marotta is a fan of Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian, who the Red Devils are interested in selling on in the summer.
