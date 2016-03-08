Exclusive: Inter looking to sell Gabriel Barbosa
20 October at 10:00Gabriel Barbosa, also known as Gabigol, has had a fantastic loan spell with Flamengo from Inter Milan. The forward, who has been highly rated in the past, has scored plenty of goals and has even earned himself a call-up to the Brazilian national team. However, his loan spell with the Brazilian Serie A side is coming to an end and he looks set to return to Inter.
It has been Gabigol's dream to earn a place back in the first team at Inter but it is looking increasingly unlikely. Inter are reportedly interested in strikers of different traits and will therefore look to capitalise on Barbosa's strong spell on loan to sell him permanently for the highest amount possible.
Therefore, no Nerazzurri future awaits Barbosa but it is likely that he could end up staying in Europe. La Liga outfit Sevilla have been linked in the past whilst there has been reported Premier League interest in the Brazilian forward for some time.
