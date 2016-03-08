Exclusive: Inter make a decision on Ausilio's future, the details

Piero Ausilio and Inter Milan, a combination that has been going on for years. The director grew up in the Nerazzurri club and reached one of the top positions in the management in 2014. This rapport is ready to continue with another renewal coming for Ausilio, despite the rumours in the recent months.



Roma was informed about the idea of taking him to the capital before taking a decision on Gianluca Petrachi, also because Ausilio has made his choice: the extension of his Inter contract is practically set and could last three years, with the last details still to be hammered out.



Club CEO Giuseppe Marotta has an excellent relationship with Ausilio and the sporting director is also appreciated by the Suning ownership, as he has represented the club on various European missions in the past months in view of the summer transfer market.



Above all, the Diego Godin operation was desired, designed and completed by Ausilio. The road is marked and it is a matter of time, Ausilio and Inter are ready to go on together unless there are sensational turnarounds.



What can happen in this sense? Why hasn't the official confirmation arrived yet? It is a matter of time. Obviously, should Inter not qualify for the Champions League, anything could happen, even at managerial level. But the club is optimistic and has chosen to continue with Ausilio, waiting for the immediate goals to reach the finish line.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov