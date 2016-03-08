Exclusive: Inter make clear decision on Man Utd loanee Sanchez
22 March at 11:05Alexis Sanchez and Inter are ready to say goodbye. Bar any sensational twists and turns, the decision to send the Chilean striker back to Manchester United is gathering steam. In his latest piece, our reporter Fabrizio Romano has shed some light in the situation.
In addition to the injury struggles, which has limited him, Sanchez also comes with a hefty cost between the transfer fee and above all the salary. Signing him permanently would limit Inter on the investment front, unless the Red Devils agree to extend the dry loan for one more year.
In short, the Nerazzurri have decided to part ways with the striker, following a season that hasn't been what they hoped for. Subsequently, with Sanchez leaving, you can't rule out surprises on the transfer market for Inter's attack. In fact, two strikers could arrive.
A more physical one that can act as a backup to Romelu Lukaku and a quick one. Of course, a lot will depend on the possible transfer of Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona and the possible return of Mauro Icardi. In September, Conte's attack will certainly have a completely different face.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments