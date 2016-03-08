Exclusive: Inter make clear decision - the truth about the €25m swap with Cagliari
13 April at 11:30"We can't even afford half of Radja's salary." Once again, Cagliari president Guilini was very honest in his recent interview. In fact, Nainggolan and the Sardinian side are heading towards separation at the end of the season, bar any surprises.
As our reporter Fabrizio Romano writes, he will return to Inter in the summer. However, the Nerazzurri have no intention of keeping him, which is a decision that manager Antonio Conte has taken along with the directors. Now, a plan B is needed to avoid making a loss.
The idea of a swap with Cagliari, valuating Nainggolan €25m and using him as a counterpart for the second instalment of the Nicolo Barella operation, doesn't convince the parties. For the Sardinians, the same issue remains: his salary is too high for their budget-
As for Inter, they don't want to create confusion in the situation linked to Barella, who has been a very important player for them this season. In short, the solution for Radja will likely be far from Cagliari and Milan.
