Exclusive: Inter make contact for Pellegri
30 July at 17:35Serie A giants Inter are reportedly looking at Monaco youngster Pietro Pellegri as an option for a striker, Calciomercato understand.
Pellegri was heavily linked with moves to Juventus and Inter when he was at Genoa before he moved to Monaco in France in the winter of 2018 for a fee of 25 million euros.
We understand that Inter made contact for Pellegri just over a month ago and it was an attempt to request for information for the young Italian striker and to understand that whether the French side want to sell the player or not.
Physical problems and injuries have slowed Pellegri down ever since he moved to France and his career has lost some momentum. But the player would still like a move to Inter.
With Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko also targets, Inter want four strikers along with Lautaro Martinez since Antonio Conte will play two up front and not a flat back four shape.
