Exclusive: Inter make contact for Pellegri

30 July at 17:35
Serie A giants Inter are reportedly looking at Monaco youngster Pietro Pellegri as an option for a striker, Calciomercato understand.

Pellegri was heavily linked with moves to Juventus and Inter when he was at Genoa before he moved to Monaco in France in the winter of 2018 for a fee of 25 million euros.

We understand that Inter made contact for Pellegri just over a month ago and it was an attempt to request for information for the young Italian striker and to understand that whether the French side want to sell the player or not.

Physical problems and injuries have slowed Pellegri down ever since he moved to France and his career has lost some momentum. But the player would still like a move to Inter.

With Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko also targets, Inter want four strikers along with Lautaro Martinez since Antonio Conte will play two up front and not a flat back four shape.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.