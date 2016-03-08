Exclusive: Inter make Dembele bid and offer a route to China
15 June at 09:45CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Serie A giants Inter Milan are allowing Mousa Dembele a route to China and want him him at the San Siro.
The Belgian midfielder has become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and has been one reason for Tottenham's consistency. He appeared 28 times in the Premier League last season and impressed for the club in the UEFA Champions League too.
CalcioMercato's Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal that Luciano Spalletti really wants to sign Dembele this summer and are also willing to offer him a route to China.
While offers from China haven't arrived yet for Dembele, Inter know he would want to move to China. They are offering him the promise of UEFA Champions League football till the time he turns about 33, where they will allow the Belgian to move to China through the Suning Group's help.
Dembele's agent has been in contact with Inter and was in Milan yesterday and the nerazzurri have offered him a deal which will allow him to go China around three seasons later.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
