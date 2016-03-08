Exclusive: Inter make new Vrsaljko bid

Inter have made a fresh offer to sign Atletico Madrid defender Sime Vrsalko, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.



Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano claims Ausilio has offered Atletico to sign the player on a € 8 million loan deal and an option to buy set to € 17 million.

Vrsaljko, a former Sassuolo defender, has emerged as Spalletti’s number one target to strengthen Inter’s defensive pack.



Spalletti prefers the Croat over Darmian and if Atletico accept Inter’s latest bid, the player could land in Milan on Monday or Tuesday.

