Exclusive: Inter make preliminary decision on Sanchez after Solskjaer's 'lie'
24 February at 11:00Alexis Sanchez and Inter Milan are increasingly distant. The redemption of the Chilean attacker in June is not a priority for the Nerazzurri at the moment, as learned exclusively by our staff. On the contrary, the purchase, given that his loan from Manchester United does not foresee an option to buy at the end of the ongoing season.
The injuries suffered and lack of continuity in his performances, however, are putting the purchase of the player in strong doubt in view of the year to come. The former Arsenal and Barcelona man has only featured in 493 minutes of competitive football for the club so far his season, netting just one goal.
"Sanchez will return to Manchester and he will be very important for us, he will stay here," said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, manager of the Red Devils, just a couple of weeks ago.
While his return to England seems likely, as mentioned above, the Norwegian coach's lie was about the future prospects of the Chilean. The words were born from the desire to keep the price high because United knows that Inter has not made a move for Alexi so far. Thus, these declarations to keep the interest in the Chilean alive also in view of the summer.
At this point, however, only a shock resurrection or a large discount could change the scenario for the coming year. Alex is waiting and Inter will decide definitely in late April but at the moment, the club is oriented to bid farewell to the player at the end of the season.
