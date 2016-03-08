Inter continue to work hard on the transfer market, even though FFP restrictions are forcing them to wait until July before making their moves.

Nevertheless, in recent weeks, sporting director Piero Ausilio has had many meetings with clubs and players. One of Ausilio's missions targets is to reinforce the right wing , with Malcom being one of his primary targets. Ausilio met with Bordeaux to discuss a possible deal, however, negotiations haven't accelerated the way Inter would've hoped.

The French side want around €40m for their Brazilian and Inter are willing to pay this amount, albeit through a paid loan with a buy-out clause. For this reason, the negotiations have slowed down, although they haven't stopped completely.

In fact, as told by the intermediary Federico Pastorello to Calciomercato.com: "For Malcom it's not done, we continue to work".