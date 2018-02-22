Exclusive: Inter meet agent of Real Madrid star

Inter are in the middle of a storm right now as the nerazzurri could miss out on a Champions League qualification if Lazio win against Crotone tonight. The Serie A giants still doesn’t know whether they will play Europe’s elite competition next season but are already thinking about strengthening their squad for the 2018/19 campaign.



Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano confirms Inter are determined to take Mateo Kovacic back to the San Siro. The Croatian midfielder swapped the nerazzurri with Real Madrid in summer 2015 but Inter are interested in taking him back to Milan in the summer.



Juventus have also eyed the talented centre midfielder but Inter have already made a move towards the signing of the Croatian regista.



Chiefs of the nerazzurri, in fact, met one of the representatives of Kovacic in Milan last week. Inter want to sign their former midfielder but Zidane doesn’t want the player to leave Real Madrid despite his lack of game time.



Inter have also sounded out on Croatian defender Benkovic and hope this first meeting with one of Kovacic’s representatives will be the first step for his return to the San Siro.

