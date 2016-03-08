Exclusive: Inter meet Man Utd for Lukaku, the figures of the first real offer revealed

From today we get to the heart of things. Piero Ausilio is in London to begin the mission to bring Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, with a meeting scheduled with Manchester United for today.



It is a good opportunity to establish relationships and present the first idea of the proposal. The first ideas are these: Inter will put a two-year loan on the table with an obligation to buy the player. The total figure will be 70 million euros.



It will start from 10 million for the loan deal, plus another 30 million in the summer of 2020 and another 30 million in the summer of 2021 to defer payment. The division of the figure can then vary precisely on the basis of the dialogue with United.



The feeling is that it will not be a simple negotiation. Manchester United director Ed Woodward remembers very well when two years ago Inter did not make any discounts on the request of 50 million for Ivan Perisic to the point of the negotiations stopping, despite Jose Mourinho's appreciation of the player.



For this reason, the Nerazzurri management is cautious. United could have the same attitude and now will have to give an answer first on the formula and then on the final figure proposed by Inter. Lukaku is waiting for news and he hopes it is the right time to fly to Italy, one of his wishes not from today.

Fabrizio Romano