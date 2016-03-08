Exclusive: Inter move for Dembele on the verge of faltering
17 July at 09:15Calciomercato exclusively understand that chances of Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele moving to Serie A giants Inter Milan have now reduced considerably.
It has earlier been reported that Dembele is very likely to seek a Spurs departure this summer and his agent has made it clear that he will want to move away from the Premier League giants this summer.
Calciomercato exclusively understand that Dembele is taking too much time to make a decision about a move and has been keeping Inter Milan waiting for too long.
The nerazzurri are losing patience as they have already offered the player a contract and a route to China after his Inter contract ends. There have been numerous meetings and contacts between the two parties over the past month and it seemed clear the Dembele will join the San Siro based side this summer.
But Dembele has failed to make a decision and with no offers from China having arrived yet, he wants the deal to be financially lucrative and he doesn't find the contract that Inter have offered to be that.
