Exclusive: Inter offered chance to sign multi Premier League club target
03 February at 09:15Serie A giants Inter Milan have been offered the chance to sign Porto star Yacine Brahimi in the upcoming summer transfer window.
Brahimi is a target for multiple clubs in the Premier League and was very close to sealing a switch to Everton about two seasons ago, but a move never materialised. The Algerian currently has Watford leading the charge for his signature.
Our transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Brahimi's intermediaries have offered the player to Inter on a free transfer, as his contract at the club runs out in the summer of this year.
While Inter have already decided not to sign Hector Herrera- another one of Porto's players who deal runs out in the summer, because his wage demands seem to be very high.
Brahimi though isn't asking for high wages. But Inter feel that while Brahimi is a good player, he isn't their priority. They want to first offload Perisic to sign Keita Balde and Mateo Politano permanently. And they are also in for Rodrigo de Paul.
