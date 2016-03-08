Exclusive: Inter on alert as Barcelona star turns down new contract offer
01 September at 10:15Calciomercato exclusively understand that Rafinha has turned a new contract offer from Spanish giants Barcelona.
The midfielder was close to joining fellow La Liga side Real Betis on loan from Barcelona but he ended up staying at the Catalan side, months after he was loaned out to Inter Milan last summer and a permanent move to the nerazzurri had fallen through.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal that Rafinha has turned down Barcelona's offer of a new contract and Inter are now leading the race to sign him.
Rafinha is enraged at the club for not allowing him to join either Inter or Real Betis this summer, as Barcelona looked to send him out on loan to sell him on a permanent basis next summer.
Rafinha's professionalism made him stay and not leave for Inter this summer as the nerazzurri had failed to meet the asking price of 40 million euros for him.
He is now expected to leave in January, with Luciano Spalletti's men the favorites to sign him.
By Fabrizio Romano (Translated by @Kaus_Pandey17)
