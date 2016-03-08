This has yet to pose a serious threat to his renewal talks - which are set to go ahead in the coming weeks - but could certainly drop the Brazilian from the undisputed starters.

The weekend draw against Torino certainly raised eyebrows, the Nerazzurri squandering a two-goal lead in comical style.

Miranda’s exclusion from the first XI was mentioned in the post-press conference, Luciano Spalletti claiming that “Miranda is someone who is less enthusiastic about the build-up, he sees himself as a different type of player. Since I wanted to play an attacking game, I chose Skriniar and De Vrij.”

This is a problem for Miranda, more of an old-school man-marker than the passing centre-back Spalletti tends to prefer.

From an unquestioned starter, the Brazilian could drop to being a super sub.

He was close to leaving this summer, if only for Piero Ausilio to fly to London to persuade the Brazilian international to forget about Porto.

There is talk of signing a new one-year deal that will keep the 33-year-old at the Meazza until 2020, and it doesn’t look like Inter count on losing their man…

@Albri_Fede90, adapted by @EdoDalmonte