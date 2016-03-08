Exclusive: Inter prepare contract extension offer for Man Utd & City target
17 January at 15:35Inter will offer a contract extension to Milan Skriniar in the coming days, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.
The Slovakia International is contracted until 2022 but the interest of the best European clubs, especially Manchester United and Manchester City, has convinced Inter that the contract of the former Sampdoria star must be extended as soon as possible.
The Serie A giants have made contact with the player’s entourage, informing the player’s agents that a new contract offer is ready to be submitted.
Inter will offer Skriniar a new € 3 million-a-year deal. The fee, however, could be raised to € 3.5 million.
An agreement is not close yet, but the two parties will meet at the beginning of February to discuss the possible contract extension of one of the best defenders in Europe.
Skriniar joined Inter from Sampdoria for about € 30 million in summer 2017 and has become one of the most reliable defenders in Italy playing under Luciano Spalletti.
Adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni
Go to comments