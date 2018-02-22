Exclusive: Inter prepare swap deal to sign Liverpool & Tottenham target
15 May at 09:50Inter will be strengthening their midfield in the summer and our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can confirm that Nicolò Barella is one of the players on top of the nerazzurri summer shopping list.
Barella, 21, has showed plenty of personality and technical skills during this Serie A campaign and is regarded as one of the most promising footballers in Italy at the moment.
Several top clubs (Inter, Liverpool, Tottenham and Juve) have been linked with welcoming his services and Inter have already taken the first steps to sign him in the summer.
Cagliari have set a € 30/35 million price-tag on the promising footballer but their struggles in Serie A have slowed the negotiations.
Inter will be due to respect the parameters of Financial Fair Play next summer and that’s why they could meet Cagliari asking price by adding a some of their promising stars in a potential player-plus cash swap deal.
The likes of Pinamonti, Zappa and Emmers could travel from Milan to Sardinia if Cagliari agree to set up a player-plus cash swap deal. Barella is determined to join Inter and talks between the two clubs will be resumed after the end of the season.
