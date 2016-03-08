Exclusive: Inter preparing contract renewal proposal to Icardi, the details

It is not a birthday present. First of all, it is a promise to be respected. Beppe Marotta has confirmed it, he had guaranteed to Wanda Nara that he would make a new proposal for the contract of Mauro Icardi and the offer was studied in the last days by the entire Nerazzurri management.



Despite the current high tension and the captain's armband torn from Icardi's arm, by the end of February, Marotta and Ausilio plan to present the offer to Icardi for a five-year contract renewal so as to also give a strong relaxing signal, regardless of what the future of the Argentinian will be from June onwards.



Inter's decision is to offer Icardi a contract until 2024 with a salary of just under 7 million euros with bonuses, trying to approach the request of a minimum of 8 million made by the player's wife and agent Wanda Nara. The idea is to discuss the release clause in the contract which the club wants to modify (currently 110 million euros, valid from July 1 to July 15 only for foreign clubs).



The only doubt is precisely on the clause. For the rest, Inter will offer the above-mentioned fee and it will be the final proposal. After this, the ball will be in Icardi's part of the court, who is obviously in doubt about his future after the chaotic weeks.



Icardi will take his time but Marotta will not betray his word and will soon present Inter's official contract renewal. It is a matter of days. Even a signature would not wipe away the doubts about the now former Inter captain's future. Much will depend on the release clause which Wanda would like to keep in the contract.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov