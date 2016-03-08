Exclusive: Inter preparing Tonali offer to snatch him from under Juve's nose

Sandro Tonali is one of the brightest talents of Italian football, with many top clubs interested in his services. The most serious suitors are Juventus and InterMilan, who are set to duel for the Brescia starlet in the coming months.



Nerazzurri scouts appreciate the midfielder greatly and have been following him closely for some time. Marotta and Ausilio are ready to enter the scene but they know very well that Juventus have been in the front row for some time and already in negotiations with the agent of the player and Brescia to bring him to Turin and send him on loan somewhere in Italy.



Marotta's strategy for Inter's first offer will be different. He will rely on good relations with President Cellino, which have been stable for years now. The Nerazzurri CEO wants to start negotiations with a purchase formula as early as next summer, with Tonali booked by Inter but left for a year on loan at Brescia in the event of Serie A promotion.



A way to not immediately move the player from his environment, giving him a year of settling in Serie A and then bring him to the San Siro the following season. Thus, Inter will be included in this decidedly open race. Roma without Monchi at helm lost their position and Juventus insist on avoiding surprises.



The Bianconeri will try to convince Cellino, who is asking 35-40 million for his jewel. Juve would like to add some young players in the potential deal or add a percentage on Tonali's resale. It will not be easy, Inter have their ideas and will propose them to Brescia. Juve are in the front row but Ausilio and Marotta are increasingly active.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov