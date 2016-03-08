Exclusive: Inter present final offer to Cagliari for Barella, the details

Nicolo Barella has chosen Inter Milan. He has no doubts, he wants the Nerazzurri for some time and Roma have already been warned, despite having found an agreement with Cagliari and the hope of the Giallorossi that the player will rethink his stance.



The agent of the midfielder reiterated his will to Inter in the last couple of hours when he met Marotta and co. at Inter's headquarters. With the decision of Barella made, the next step will have to be the agreement between the Sardinians and the Nerazzurri, which has currently not yet been reached.



The face-to-face meeting between the parties is expected very soon in which Inter will present their final proposal for Barella. The Nerazzurri want to close the deal on their terms: 36 million euros plus 4 million in bonuses. Bastoni will no longer be included and neither will other counterparts like Dimarco or Eder.



The feeling is that a slight increase of the base or bonuses could do the trick. Cagliari evaluates Barella higher but he is pushing for a move to Inter and wants the club to satisfy his demand after giving his all for them throughout the years. Inter is pressing for the player and the distance is slim, with new developments expected in the coming hours.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov