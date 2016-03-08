Exclusive: Inter reach contract agreement with Lazaro despite PSG interest, the latest

Valentino Lazaro and Inter Milan are getting closer. After the contacts in the last days and the first dialogues started with the intermediaries, the Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio has made further steps towards the finish line.



The agreement has been reached with the player, Lazaro has said yes to the Inter project and contract. Inter now feel to be in advantage over the strong competition of Paris Saint-Germain who asked for information about the player but did not go further.



Inter's idea is to meet Hertha Berlin next week to close the operation for the versatile footballer who convinces Antonio Conte for the position of the right-wingback in a 3-5-2.



The evaluation is around 25 million euros but the Nerazzurri aim to lower this fee to about 20 million, adding bonuses to define everything. Soon a decisive face-to-face meeting will take place to understand the outcome of the Lazaro deal. The Austrian has already said yes, Conte has approved the move as well as all the management and Lazaro approaches his dream San Siro transfer.



Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov