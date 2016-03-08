Exclusive: Inter ready to challenge Juventus for 'the new Pirlo' Tonali

19 years of age in May and already a regular occurrence in the squad of the Italian national team. Sandro Tonali represents the identikit of a real talent and amid his battle with Brescia for Serie A promotion, an auction is about to get underway for the services of the midfielder. Massimo Cellino is a tough negotiator and he has demonstrated it during his time at Cagliari and will do so again with Tonali, especially in the case of Brescia's promotion.



The price increases week after week, with the call up to the national team being one of the reasons. Cellino evaluates his starlet at 30 million at least. Juventus have been in the front row for some time and have been in direct contact with the player's entourage. Paratici has been working on the track for some time but Tonali wants to understand the path he would take to avoid becoming a simple exchange pawn for the Bianconeri.



Meanwhile, Inter Milan do not give up on the player. Giuseppe Marotta has been insisting in recent weeks. The Nerazzurri CEO and Piero Ausilio have sent their men to scout Tonali on numerous occasions and the former Juventus director wants to count on the relationship he has built with president Cellino during the years.



The idea is to overtake Juventus, perhaps leaving Tonali on loan at Brescia for another year in case of Serie A promotion. The race is long and still open to everyone but Inter and Juve seem to be the clubs most interested in the rising star of Italian football.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov