Exclusive: Inter ready to redeem Sensi, while Barcelona observe...

There have never been any particular doubts, quite on the contrary. As learned by our staff, Inter Milan has always been convinced to redeem Stefano Sensi and consider it a certain matter for months and the situation will be the same at the end of the season, given that there are no sensational twists.



Thus, the Nerazzurri are ready to pay 20 million to Sassuolo to purchase the midfielder outright after having convinced the club with a tremendous first half of the season up until his injury problems from November onwards. For their part, Antonio Conte and the entire management never thought of sending him back to Sassuolo. The idea is to keep him as a precious pawn for an Inter which is waiting for him to get back in shape.



Among his most brilliant performances at the beginning of the season was certainly the one at the Camp Nou against Barcelona, who have not stopped inquiring about him from that match onwards.



The Blaugrana scouts have appreciated his qualities since his Sassuolo days and from October onwards he was considered as a potential pawn to add to the Lautaro Martinez deal.



Now, however, the market will change and consequently, Barcelona must evaluate every operation and every investment. But Sensi is appreciated greatly in Catalonia, despite Inter's desire to keep hold of him and certainly not let him go back to Sassuolo.

Fabrizio Romano