Exclusive: Inter's anti-Juve agreement with Genoa for Pinamonti revealed

Andrea Pinamonti greets Inter Milan with a bit of bitterness. He was promised to return to the club for the training camp so as to be evaluated by Antonio Conte and then he was to be sent on a dry loan deal. However, the permanent sale to Genoa is evidently a move linked to Financial Fair Play needs, given the 18 million euros collected.



But while Bonazzoli and Longo from the Nerazzurri's Primavera have disappointed on the big stage in the past, Pinamonti has already shown a lot, even in the Italian youth national teams. And for this reason, Inter have a private agreement with Genoa president Preziosi that the player can return to the San Siro if he does well.



Even Conte himself guaranteed it to the player. But there is more: Inter also established this agreement with the Rossoblu to avoid the possible inclusion of Juventus in the future. Already a year ago the Bianconeri wanted to take advantage of the stalemate situation in contract renewal negotiations.



Pinamonti has always been appreciated by Juventus and losing control of him could have meant seeing him in Turin if he really exploded at Genoa. However, Marotta and Ausilio took this into account and decided to avoid any danger by agreeing with Preziosi that the Nerazzurri will be the first team to negotiate with in case of a successful season of Pinamonti at the Marassi.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov