Exclusive: Inter's choice on the future of Keita revealed

Keita Balde must improve. A strong and clear message for the Inter winger, who arrived in the general enthusiasm of last summer but so far has only shown performances below expectations. Physical issues or adaptation to a different role? Behind the problem, there can be several explanations. For weeks Luciano Spalletti and his staff are analyzing all to really try to rehabilitate Keita, a player firmly wanted by Spalletti himself in the summer. Results are still disappointing, but the position of Inter is clear.



The Senegalese player has cost Inter already 5 million for the loan, to which 34 million euros can be added in case the Nerazzurri redeem the player in June. At the moment it is clear that Keita is not making the point to deserve the investment, but Ausilio, Spalletti and the whole technical area have not communicated any denial to Monaco towards the summer. The choice is to wait for Keita and he will certainly stay at Inter in January with the feeling that he will improve in the coming months. There is a need for an immediate trend reversal.



Also because 34 million euros is a big investment, even more considering that the club will buy Politano (who is doing well) and Vrsaljko. In short, Keita is still not rejected, but certainly, Inter would demand a discount from Monaco if it were to decide to try and redeem him. Clear position, now it is up to the field. And it is up to Keita to prove that the Inter project is valid all the way. Spalletti believes in him, not just from today.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov