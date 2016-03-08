Exclusive: Inter's Pinamonti to Genoa for €18m but half goes to Chievo, the details

Andre Pinamonti is close to Genoa. The Inter Milan striker is ready for a new experience in Serie A after spending last season on loan at Frosinone.



The Nerazzurri are at work to guarantee a series of capital gains for FFP purposes and the sale of their attacking jewel is to be seen precisely in this light: 18 million euros, this is the expected price of the transaction but not the entire sum will end up in Inter's coffers.



This is because between Inter and Chievo (Pinamonti's previous club) there is a private agreement signed in 2014, an agreement that guarantees the Flying Donkeys half of the amount in the event of a definitive transfer of the player in the future. Thus, the Nerazzurri will receive a sum of about 9 million and generate a capital gain in the same amount.



The 20-year-old featured in 27 Serie A matches last season for Frosinone, scoring 5 goals and assisting another 3 throughout the campaign.

Pasquale Guarro. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov