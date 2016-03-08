Exclusive: Inter's plan for Gabigol; agreement close with Flamengo

The Brazilian striker's future has already been played. The will of both Inter and Flamengo, especially the latter, is to extend Gabigol's stay at the club beyond December when the current loan expires.

Thus far, there is no definitive agreement, but negotiations continue on the basis of €18m. As we have learned, the two parties are closing in on an agreement for the player, which would see the latter move to the Brazilian club on a permanent deal.

In addition to the transfer fee, there is also another concern that has to be resolved: the striker's salary. Currently, as Romano states, it is very high and Flamengo would like to lower it. However, there is optimism that the matter will be solved.