The intentions of the Brazilian midfielder, who on more than one occasion has expressed his desire to stay at Inter, is to remain at San Siro. However, the negotiations between the clubs are not as simple.

The idea of Inter is to insist on the path of extending the loan for a yet another year, at least initially, also avoiding to include the obligation to redeem. Obviously, this is the most complicated route, but they will try to explore this possibility, also making use of the player's wish to remain. The Spanish side could, however, accept a paid loan with a buy-out option.



The preferred solution for Barcelona remains a permanent transfer or a paid loan with an obligation to buy. However, they certainly won't get the €40m that was set in January.

The Nerazzurri have promised to reward Rafinha for his performances by doing their best to lock him down for at least another year. Ausilio wants a discount of around €10m, which will be tough.