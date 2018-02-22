Exclusive: Inter's plan to lower Liverpool and Tottenham target's price tag
25 May at 18:35Inter continue to evaluate the potential signing of youngster Nicolo Barella. Yesterday, calciomercato.com revealed details about the meeting between Ausilio and the midfielder's entourage.
The meeting turned out well as both parties left the scene happy. However, the road is still very long, and it will also be necessary to negotiate with Cagliari, who have a slapped a €30m price tag on the starlet.
This is a figure that Inter intend to lower by including technical counterparts in the negotiation, in order to please the Cagliari management. An operation similar to the one that brought Skriniar to San Siro last summer. The Sardinian club is also willing to wait until July before selling Barella, which would help Inter a lot to comply with Fifa Financial Fair Play.
According to earlier reports, Tottenham and Liverpool are also interested in signing the 21-year-old, although it seems the player himself favours a move to Inter.
