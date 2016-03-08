Exclusive: Inter's plan to redeem Moses revealed, while Conte 'blocks' youngster

Victor Moses awaits to find out his future. The versatile Nigerian, very faithful to Antonio Conte since his Chelsea times, is appreciated by Inter Milan but the Nerazzurri are not prepared to spend the full amount, the 12 million euros requested by Abramovich for the redemption of the player.



If the league campaign continued, the negotiation could be rethought, but if everything were blocked for Serie A, the scenario for Moses could change. Inter are considering the solution of keeping Moses in Italy, but only if Chelsea provide a discount, as exclusively learned by our staff.



Regardless of this situation, in the summer, the Nerazzurri want to invest in a player for the right side with different names on the list, Federico Chiesa and not only.



Should Moses not remain, Conte would like the idea of youngster Tibo Persyn joining the training camp of the team in the summer. The player is a protagonist for Inter's youth side and very welcome to the manager. He has offensive qualities and is constantly growing, so much that Inter are preparing a contract renewal until 2023 for him.



Persyn is the same age as Esposito and Inter see important potential as well as a similar path for him, but at this point, it is clear that the right side of the midfield will be occupied by Candreva and another protagonist unless Chelsea give the Nerazzurri a discount for Moses, while Ashey Young and D'Ambrosio will be available as versatile players on both sides.