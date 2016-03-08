Exclusive: Inter's Spalletti has pact with Barcelona player
04 June at 16:30Inter will reopen negotiations with FC Barcelona in signing Rafinha in the summer transfer window.
Rafinha joined the Nerazzurri on loan in January and Inter had an obligation to buy the Brazilian on a permanent deal before May 31. However, Inter decided against signing him and the midfielder returned to Nou Camp.
Pasquale Guarro, an Inter correspondent for Calciomercato.com has discussed Rafinha and various other topics on Facebook live session with the fans. Guarro claims there is a pact between the Barcelona midfielder and Inter coach Luciano Spalletti.
The pact is that Inter will do everything they can in their power to keep Rafinha in Milan for the next season. So far, nothing as such has happened and now they will have to start negotiations with the Spanish league winners for the 25 year old.
However, Piero Ausilio’s priority is to make sure that he raises funds before the end of June.
