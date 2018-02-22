Exclusive: Inter set to hand Brazilian defender a new deal

CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Inter Milan are set to hand Joao Miranda a new contract.



The 33-year-old Miranda joined Inter from Atletico Madrid and has become an important part of the team since then. This season, the Brazilian impressed for the nerazzurri, appearing in 33 Serie A games.



CalcioMercato can understand that Inter are set to hand Miranda a new deal and are set to commit him to the club till 2020.



Miranda's current deal expires in the summer of 2019 and Luciano Spalletti wants to hand him only a one-year long new deal. The player currently earns 3 million euros a season and because of his age, Inter can reduce his wage a bit but will hand him a higher role at the team.



This decision is likely to bolster Inter's defense, with Stefan de Vrij also on his way from Lazio this summer.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)