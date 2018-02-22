Exclusive: Inter in no rush to hand Icardi a new deal

CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Inter Milan are set to begin talks regarding a contract renewal for Mauro Icardi.



The 25-year-old Icardi has emerged as one of the best strikers in the Europe over the last few seasons and his performances have attracted interest from a host of clubs across Europe. He appeared 34 times in the Serie A, scoring 29 times and assisting once.



CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Inter are set to begin talks about a new contract for Icardi soon and two factors can work in their favor.



The fact that Icardi will not play the World Cup for Argentina is one factor and the fact that he hasn't received any offers from any clubs in recent times, bar an offer that came from Napoli two summers ago.



These two factors will favor Inter and Piero Ausilio is likely to increase Icardi's wage to about 6.5 million euros a season, which is more than the 5 million euros that the striker currently earns.



The new deal will extent his stay till 2023, while the current one only does it till 2021. Inter will also look to add a big release clause in Icardi's new deal such that they can consider the idea of selling him in the future.



Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)