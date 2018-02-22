Exclusive: Nainggolan gives green light to Inter move
30 May at 11:35CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Inter Milan are set to make a move for Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan this summer.
The 29-year-old will miss out on the plane to the World Cup for Russia this summer, despite being one of the best midfielders in the Serie A for the last few seasons. This season, the Belgian made 31 appearances for Roma, scoring four times and assisting nine times.
CalcioMercato an exclusively understand that Inter are determined to sign the midfielder and will make a move for them this summer.
It is said that Nainggolan is really liked by Luciano Spalletti and he really wants to have fighters like him in the side next season.
Piero Ausilio was in a meeting with the club's owners recently and seeked approval from them to make a move for Nainggolan, who will be handed a key role in the side next season.
Contacts will be made from the first week of July onwards and Inter will look to close the deal at 25 million euros excluding the five million bonuses.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
